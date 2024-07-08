 Dick Lee celebrates milestone with solo show, Latest Music News - The New Paper
Music

Dick Lee celebrates milestone with solo show

Dick Lee celebrates milestone with solo show
Dick Lee will be performing on Aug 23 and 24 at Capitol Theatre. PHOTO: SLIDING DOORS ENTERTAINMENT
Shazalina Salim
Assistant Digital Editor
Jul 08, 2024 06:09 pm

Singapore's legendary pop icon Dick Lee will be celebrating 50 years of his illustrious career with an intimate anniversary concert.

Dick Lee 50th Anniversary Concert of Singapore's Pop Icon on Aug 23 and 24 promises to be two unforgettable evenings of music, nostalgia and celebration.

From his early days as a budding musician to his rise as a cultural icon, Lee has been at the forefront of Singapore's music scene, pushing boundaries and redefining local pop music.

He has created timeless classics such as Home, Fried Rice Paradise and Bunga Sayang – songs that have become anthems.

Lee will be sharing the inspirations and motivations that have fuelled his enduring career, with a peek into the creative process, personal experiences and cultural influences that have kept him at the pinnacle of Singapore's music industry for so long.

The shows will also feature a curated collection of pictures, rare footage of past shows and concerts, and personal anecdotes from Lee's storied career.

Dick Lee found shooting Wonder Boy difficult
TV

Dick Lee found shooting Wonder Boy difficult

Related Stories

Dick Lee's upcoming biopic will be 'a revelation'

Singer Dick Lee: I almost went blind

Jeanette Aw steps out of goody-two-shoes roles

DICK LEE 50th Anniversary Concert of Singapore’s Pop Icon

When: Aug 23 and 24, 7.30pm
Where: Capitol Theatre
Tickets: $168 | $148 | $118 | $88 | $78 (excluding booking fee)
URL: sistic.com.sg/events/dicklee0824

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Dick LeeMUSICALSSingaporeconcert

Shazalina Salim

Assistant Digital Editor
slina@sph.com.sg
Read articles by Shazalina Salim