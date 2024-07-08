Dick Lee celebrates milestone with solo show

Dick Lee will be performing on Aug 23 and 24 at Capitol Theatre.

Singapore's legendary pop icon Dick Lee will be celebrating 50 years of his illustrious career with an intimate anniversary concert.

Dick Lee 50th Anniversary Concert of Singapore's Pop Icon on Aug 23 and 24 promises to be two unforgettable evenings of music, nostalgia and celebration.

From his early days as a budding musician to his rise as a cultural icon, Lee has been at the forefront of Singapore's music scene, pushing boundaries and redefining local pop music.

He has created timeless classics such as Home, Fried Rice Paradise and Bunga Sayang – songs that have become anthems.

Lee will be sharing the inspirations and motivations that have fuelled his enduring career, with a peek into the creative process, personal experiences and cultural influences that have kept him at the pinnacle of Singapore's music industry for so long.

The shows will also feature a curated collection of pictures, rare footage of past shows and concerts, and personal anecdotes from Lee's storied career.

DICK LEE 50th Anniversary Concert of Singapore’s Pop Icon

When: Aug 23 and 24, 7.30pm

Where: Capitol Theatre

Tickets: $168 | $148 | $118 | $88 | $78 (excluding booking fee)

URL: sistic.com.sg/events/dicklee0824