Frozen musical part of ongoing effort to make Singapore the Broadway of Asia

(From left) Jemma Rix as Elsa, Matt Lee as Olaf and Courtney Monsma as Anna in Disney's Frozen The Hit Broadway Musical.

Get ready to let it go and venture into the unknown.

Ticket sales for Disney’s Frozen The Hit Broadway Musical, produced by Disney Theatrical Productions and presented by Base Entertainment Asia, start on Friday and range from $88 to $268.

Adapted from the Oscar-winning 2013 animated Disney film and original 1844 fairy tale The Snow Queen, the extravaganza will be staged at Sands Theatre from Feb 5 to March 5 – its first time in Singapore since its Broadway premiere in 2018 and its only stop in South-east Asia.

Ms Chantal Prudhomme, 57, chief executive officer of Base Entertainment Asia, says that over the last 12 years, the company has built itself up to become one of Asia-Pacific’s leading live entertainment presenters.

As part of its ongoing efforts to make Singapore the Broadway of Asia, it has forged working relationships and trust with renowned producers over the years to present blockbusters in Singapore and around the region, such as the successful seasons of The Lion King in 2011 and 2018, and Aladdin in 2019.

She tells The Straits Times: “It is an extremely proud moment for us to be continuing our partnership with Disney and be able to present, yet again, one of their mega-hit titles in Singapore as its only stop in South-east Asia.”

Frozen was initially intended to be staged in 2021, but was hindered by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ms Prudhomme says: “When it was safe for live entertainment to resume, we started re-planning for the musical from absolute scratch.”

With over 100 cast and crew members, approximately 26 containers and many other factors at play, Base had to re-align plans including tour schedules, cast and crew availability, and shipping over the sets.

She adds: “We (also) had to meticulously choose a period where not only audiences in the country, but in the region as well, will be available to come watch.

“This is why it made a lot of sense to present the musical from February to March 2023, after the major holidays, including Christmas, New Year’s Day and Chinese New Year.”

Frozen has a 140-minute run-time and features a full score, including 12 new songs from the original Academy Award-winning songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez written especially for the stage.

Watching Frozen live is a completely different experience from appreciating it on the big screen, Ms Prudhomme stresses.

CEO of Base Entertainment Asia Chantal Prudhomme said watching something “live” is a completely different experience. PHOTO: SEBASTIEN TEISSIER

“Every night at the theatre is a unique experience. Audience reactions, energy, applause – actors pick up, feed off and respond to them during every performance.

“Complement this with live music, acting, camaraderie and chemistry between the actors, sets and costumes changes, audiences will be drawn in and feel like they are very much part of the musical.

“Its multi-award-winning music and storyline about sisterhood, self-discovery, love and friendship in many forms has garnered millions of fans which can be enjoyed all year round,” she says.

Book it: Disney’s Frozen The Hit Broadway Musical

Where: Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Avenue

When: Feb 5 to March 5, 8pm (Tues to Fri), 2pm and 8pm (Sat), 1pm and 6.30pm (Sun)

Admission: $88 to $268 via Marina Bay Sands (https://str.sg/wrKM) and Sistic (https://str.sg/wrKA)