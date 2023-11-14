Home-grown singer Ruth Kueo holds wedding in Taiwan

Ruth Kueo with her father at her wedding on Nov 12.

Singaporean singer-songwriter Ruth Kueo and Taiwanese music producer Sean Huang tied the knot in the city of Tainan on Nov 12.

TAINAN, Taiwan – Ruth Kueo has checked off “marriage” from her list of to-do life events.

The Singaporean singer-songwriter, who is based in Taiwan, tied the knot with Taiwanese music producer Sean Huang in the city of Tainan on Sunday.

Sharing photos of the nuptials on social media on Monday, Kueo, 33, wrote in Chinese: “Marriage, check. Thank you to my family and friends for flying from Singapore to attend our wedding in Tainan. I’m moved beyond words.”

She also thanked Huang, who is about one year older than her, for helping to fulfil her dreams of a warm homestay wedding. They booked a 10-room Japanese-style bed-and-breakfast guest house for the occasion and invited about 30 guests.

Huang, a former vocalist with Taiwanese folk-pop-rock outfit Chang And Lee, proposed during her Safe Haven: Ruth Kueo’s Homecoming Concert in Singapore in June. They had been dating for more than a year.

Kueo told Lianhe Zaobao on Monday that she chose to hold her wedding on Sunday for several reasons.

“Both my husband and I like the number 12 and his birthday falls on Dec 12,” she said. “My father-in-law and mother-in-law also registered their marriage on Nov 12.”

She added: “As Nov 12 fell during the Deepavali long weekend, it was more convenient for my family and best friends who were travelling from Singapore.”

Ruth Kueo’s father gave her hand to Sean Huang at their wedding on Nov 12. PHOTO: RUTHMIAORU/INSTAGRAM Kueo and Huang had earlier held a church wedding in Taipei on Nov 3, with another Taiwan-based Singaporean singer, Kelly Poon, among the guests.

Poon, who married Taiwanese music producer-songwriter Roger Yo in February 2020, is due to give birth to a boy in November.

Kueo, who released her latest album, When Our Worlds Collide, during her birthday on Aug 30, has no plans for a honeymoon yet. She is now travelling in Taiwan with her family.

As for having children, she said: “Our short-term goal is to make money first, so that we can be in a better state to welcome the baby in the future.”