2,000 flats with shorter waiting times to be launched in Oct BTO exercise

A total of 2,085 Build-To-Order (BTO) flats with waiting times of under three years will be launched in the upcoming sales exercise in October.

This will bring the total number of Shorter Waiting Times (SWT) flats launched in 2024 to 2,876 units.

The SWT flats for the Oct BTO sales exercise will be offered across three projects in Bukit Batok and Sengkang and comprise a wide range of flat types – almost 70 per cent of them will be four- and five-room flats.

The flats in West BrickVille @ Bukit Batok will be completed within just two years.

The Fernvale Sails BTO project in Sengkang will have a wait time of two years and three months and Fernvale Oasis, two years and nine months.

HDB CEO Tan Meng Dui said: “We have already been awarding tenders and starting construction as soon as the sites become available, instead of waiting till the sales launch for flat applications to come in. This year’s supply of new flats with less than three years of waiting time is almost four times that of last year’s supply."

Located between Bukit Batok Road and Bukit Batok West Avenue 8, West BrickVille @ Bukit Batok comprises 689 units of two-room Flexi, 3Gen and three-, four- and five-room flats across five blocks.

Bounded by Fernvale Link and Fernvale Close, Fernvale Sails comprises four 23-storey blocks with 545 units of two-room Flexi and three-, four- and five-room flats.

Fernvale Oasis, located between Fernvale Road and Fernvale Street, comprises 851 units of two-room Flexi and four- and five-room flats. Two of the five blocks will each house 23 units of rental flats.