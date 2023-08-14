Hong Kong singer Charlene Choi breaks up with boyfriend of six years

Canadian singer-actress Charlene Choi confirmed with the Hong Kong media that she has called it quits with “Mahjong Prince” Anthony Shek.

HONG KONG – Charlene Choi, one-half of the Cantopop duo Twins, has broken up with her boyfriend of six years.

The Canadian singer-actress confirmed to the Hong Kong media that she has called it quits with “Mahjong Prince” Anthony Shek, whom she started dating in 2017.

However, she denied media reports that a third party was involved, saying the split was amicable.

Hong Kong’s Sing Tao Daily reported on Sunday that the couple broke up as they could not reach a consensus on marriage. Choi, 40, was previously married to Hong Kong singer-actor Ronald Cheng, 51.

Sing Tao said Choi was already a part of Mr Shek’s family, who run a mahjong school business, turning up at his family’s gatherings from time to time. She also seemed to have a good relationship with Mr Shek’s mother and younger sister.

However, she has been focusing on her career in China in recent years, leading to her spending less time in Hong Kong. It resulted in the couple living separately in recent years.

The report also quoted sources as saying that Mr Shek was still going on dates with female friends, and was reportedly close to a woman identified as “Miss C”.

Sing Tao said there were signs in recent months that the couple had broken up.

It said Choi would usually go travelling with Mr Shek if she had no work commitments, but her boyfriend was nowhere to be seen during her recent travels.

She had gone to Thailand with her grandmother, father and two cousins in late May, and to Switzerland in June with her mother. She also did a staycation in Hong Kong and travelled to South Korea with her friends.