Katy Perry, Dick Lee, Wheelsmith and more to be part of True Colors Festival concerts in Tokyo

American pop star Katy Perry will be a special guest at the TCF The Concert 2022 in Tokyo.PHOTO: TRUE COLORS FESTIVAL (TCF)
Singaporean rapper-beatboxer Wheelsmith is among the artistes with disabilities performing at TCF The Concert 2022 at Japan’s Tokyo Garden Theater.PHOTO: @BANKYEO
Eddino Abdul Hadi, Music Correspondent
Sep 07, 2022 06:31 pm

American pop star Katy Perry and Singaporean rapper and composer Wheelsmith are some of the acts who will perform at TCF The Concert 2022, which will take place at Japan’s Tokyo Garden Theater on Nov 19 and 20.

The production team includes Singaporeans such as Sydney Tan, who is the concert executive producer and creative and music director, and Dick Lee, who is the stage director.

The shows are part of True Colors Festival, an initiative by Tokyo-based non-profit organisation The Nippon Foundation, that supports people and talent with disabilities.

Perry, the singer behind hits such as Roar (2013), Dark Horse (2013) and Firework (2010), is a special guest at the concerts.

Besides Wheelsmith, whose real name is Danial Bawthan, the international line-up of performers with disabilities include American singer Raul Midon, Canadian violin player Adrian Anantawan and Japanese dancer and circus performer Kenta Kambara.

Started in 2006, various True Colors Festival events ranging from concerts, film screenings and workshops have been held in South-east Asia and Japan.

In 2018, a three-day event titled True Colours Festival – Asia Pacific Festival Of Artistes With Disabilities was held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

