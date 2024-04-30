Babymonster to meet S'pore fans in June, Zerobaseone to perform here in Sept

K-pop girl group Babymonster's Singapore appearance is part of their first fan meeting tour that will include stops in Japan, Indonesia, Taiwan and Thailand.

K-pop rookie girl group Babymonster will be in Singapore for a fan meet at The Star Theatre on June 15, as part of their first fan meeting tour that will include stops in Japan, Indonesia, Taiwan and Thailand.

Tickets are from $108 to $268. Pre-sales will kick off on May 6 and general sales start on May 8.

Babymonster, whose members are aged 15 to 22, debuted as a sextet comprising South Korean members Rora and Rami, Thai members Pharita and Chiquita, and Japanese members Ruka and Asa, with the release of their first single Batter Up in November 2023.

On April 1, the group announced a seventh member, Ahyeon from South Korea, and released their first EP, Babymons7er. She was omitted from the initial line-up due to health issues.

Babymonster are the first new girl group in seven years launched by YG Entertainment, the company behind Blackpink, one of K-pop’s most successful groups.

Tickets to the fan meet include one postcard. VIP ticket holders get extra benefits, such as a chance to meet and take a group photo with the septet and win an autographed poster.

Meanwhile, rising K-pop boy band Zerobaseone will perform at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Sept 28.

They announced their first tour in an Instagram post on April 29. Besides Singapore, the tour also includes dates in Bangkok, Manila and Jakarta. No other ticketing details have been released.

Zerobaseone comprise nine members: South Koreans Sung Han-bin, Kim Ji-woong, Kim Tae-rae, Kim Gyu-vin, Park Gun-wook and Han Yu-jin; Seok Matthew, who is South Korean-Canadian; and Zhang Hao and Ricky, who are Chinese.

They made their debut in July 2023, with the release of their Youth In The Shade EP. They have won accolades such as Rookie of the Year at the 2024 Seoul Music Awards and Best New Artist at the 2023 Melon Music Awards.

Babymonster Presents: See You There In Singapore

Where: The Star Theatre, The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green

When: June 15, 6pm

Admission: Tickets from $108 to $268 go on general sale on May 8, 2pm, via Ticketmaster’s website (ticketmaster.sg) and hotline (3158-8588). The Singtel pre-sale will be held on May 6, 2 till 11.59pm, via singtel.com/babymonster. The Live Nation pre-sale will be held on May 7 from 2 till 11.59pm via livenation.sg