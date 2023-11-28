Kiss92 DJ Charmaine Yee to leave SPH Radio after 12 years

DJ Charmaine Yee is known for being the lead radio producer and presenter of The Afternoon Scoop show on Kiss92 FM.

It will be a sweet kiss goodbye from Kiss92 FM DJ Charmaine Yee when she leaves the English-language radio station on Dec 4.

The 36-year-old revealed the move in posts to her Facebook and Instagram pages on Nov 28, and explained that she took a long time before coming to the decision.

Kiss92 – together with One FM 91.3, Money FM 89.3, 96.3 Hao FM and UFM 100.3 – is under SPH Radio.

Yee will host her last show on Dec 4. After that, fellow DJ Daphne Khoo will take over the 1 to 4pm slot on weekdays.

Yee wrote: “I will always be grateful for my time with One FM 91.3 and Kiss92 – every beat, every listener and every unforgettable moment. As this chapter closes, stay tuned for the next adventure.”

She added: “Join me for a few more days of laughter and fun. Let’s make these final moments together extra special.”

In a telephone interview, she said she has not committed to joining any other organisation, including SPH Radio’s competitors.

The Singaporean plans to focus on her hosting business, as well as investing, together with her husband, Colombia-born technology entrepreneur Camilo Paredes, 38.

“Our strategy is to acquire profitable and cash flow-generating businesses as an effort to diversify our investments.”

Although the couple have a six-month-old daughter, Mila, Yee said becoming a mother was not a factor in her decision.

“So far, I have been able to balance being a mum to Mila while advancing my career as a host on radio, on screen and on stage,” she said.

“I am also grateful to have a ‘village’ in Singapore and Colombia that helps to raise our six-month-old.”

Looking back on her time in SPH Radio, where she went from being a newbie to anchoring her own show, she said: “I have mixed feelings. In my 12 years with SPH Radio, I have built so many great friendships with my fellow radio presenters and made many connections with our listeners, some of whom are now dear friends.”

She also thanked her mentors, who include radio personalities Maddy Barber, Daniel Ong and Tim Oh, as well as the late programme director Jamie Meldrum. “I feel like I have shared many life milestones and celebrated many key moments in my career on air. You could say I had my ‘glow up’ while at SPH Radio.”

“I celebrate all the amazing memories of this chapter and look forward to the next.”

Yee landed her first paid hosting gig at age 16, and has worked part-time in radio and hosted gigs since 2008.

In 2011, she joined SPH Radio, and hosted a programme playing non-stop hit music on then contemporary music English radio station Hot FM 91.3, from 10am to 2pm on weekdays.

She also co-hosted the Hot 30 Countdown on weeknights.

In 2015, Hot FM 91.3 was rebranded into One FM 91.3, and Yee moved to Kiss92.

There, she was the lead radio producer and presenter of The Afternoon Scoop, where she played music and presented entertainment- and Singapore-related news live on air during the weekday show.

From early 2023, she also hosted a show on Sunday evenings, which featured fun things to do on the weekends in Singapore.

The graduate from the University of Melbourne in Australia majored in media and communications, as well as international relations.

Outside of work, the fitness enthusiast runs and does high-intensity interval training regularly.

Passionate about environmental causes, she has also revealed in previous interviews that she eschews printing things on paper, loves metal straws and brings her own Tupperware to work to take away her lunch from the canteen.

Ms Serene Lim, who heads SPH Radio’s product development (promo and audience engagement), said: “Charmaine is great with her guests and is often able to draw out great content that resonates with our listeners.”

She praised Yee’s tenacity and willingness to learn and experiment, adding: “The Kiss92 team is saddened by her departure but also happy that she is moving to a new phase in her life. We have nothing but the best wishes for her.”