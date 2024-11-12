DJ Ye Limei’s Labubu photos used without permission by shop

Even collectors of the trendy Labubu plush toys are now getting targeted on social media.

Radio station UFM100.3 DJ Charmaine Yip, better known as Ye Limei, shared on Facebook on Nov 10 that a shop took her photos with the plush toys to “endorse” its business.

“The shameless merchant stole my post and said I bought the Labubu from his store,” she wrote in Chinese. “I sent a private message to warn him, but he ignored it.”

She continued: “Isn’t it necessary to be reputable in business? If you are selling genuine products, why do you need to use a public figure to endorse them?”

According to its Facebook page, the shop is based in Johor, Malaysia.

Yip told Lianhe Zaobao on Nov 11 that she sent a WhatsApp message to the shop after she was alerted to the social media post by a colleague. She also commented on its Facebook page that she was the person in the photos and asked for them to be taken down.

The page administrator deleted her comments at one point and removed the photos only after she left several messages.

“I was angry as he lied and said my Labubu was bought from his store, which is not true,” she said. “I don’t know if he was selling real or fake ones, as there are too many fake products in the market now.”

Yip said her collection of Labubu toys was bought in Hong Kong.