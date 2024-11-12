 DJ Ye Limei’s Labubu photos used without permission by shop, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

DJ Ye Limei’s Labubu photos used without permission by shop

DJ Ye Limei’s Labubu photos used without permission by shop
Radio DJ Ye Limei said her Labubu plush toys were bought in Hong Kong.PHOTO: UFM 100.3 DJ: LIMEI/FACEBOOK
Lim Ruey Yan for The Straits Times
Nov 12, 2024 06:42 pm

Even collectors of the trendy Labubu plush toys are now getting targeted on social media.

Radio station UFM100.3 DJ Charmaine Yip, better known as Ye Limei, shared on Facebook on Nov 10 that a shop took her photos with the plush toys to “endorse” its business.

“The shameless merchant stole my post and said I bought the Labubu from his store,” she wrote in Chinese. “I sent a private message to warn him, but he ignored it.”

She continued: “Isn’t it necessary to be reputable in business? If you are selling genuine products, why do you need to use a public figure to endorse them?”

According to its Facebook page, the shop is based in Johor, Malaysia.

Yip told Lianhe Zaobao on Nov 11 that she sent a WhatsApp message to the shop after she was alerted to the social media post by a colleague. She also commented on its Facebook page that she was the person in the photos and asked for them to be taken down.

DJ Charmaine Yee is known for being the lead radio producer and presenter of The Afternoon Scoop show on Kiss92 FM.
Music

Kiss92 DJ Charmaine Yee to leave SPH Radio after 12 years

Related Stories

DJ Charmaine Yee delivers first child via emergency c-section

Glenn Ong and Flying Dutchman of One FM 91.3’s The Big Show move to Kiss92

The page administrator deleted her comments at one point and removed the photos only after she left several messages.

“I was angry as he lied and said my Labubu was bought from his store, which is not true,” she said. “I don’t know if he was selling real or fake ones, as there are too many fake products in the market now.”

Yip said her collection of Labubu toys was bought in Hong Kong.

 

大家请帮我分享，无良商家盗用我的帖文，还称说我的拉布布是在他店买的！我私讯警告，他竟然无视！😡😡😡 我的labubu 全是在香港买的，他没撒谎，我反而没那么生气😡做生意不是要有信誉吗！如果你卖的是真品，何须用公众人士的背书？！

Posted by UFM 100.3 DJ: Limei 叶丽梅 on Sunday, November 10, 2024

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

SPH RadioCelebritiesCOLLECTORS/COLLECTIONSsocial medialabubu