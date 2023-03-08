Kit Chan in Hong Kong for leisure for the first time in 25 years

Kit Chan shared a series of holiday snaps and wrote: “So I’m officially in love with Hong Kong all over again."

Home-grown singer-actress Kit Chan, who has been to Hong Kong numerous times for work, visits the city for the first time purely for pleasure.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, the 50-year-old star shared a series of holiday snaps and wrote: “I’m officially in love with Hong Kong all over again. Perhaps, this time, it is a deeper and more mature love. Many people did not believe me when I told them that this was my first purely leisure trip to a city where I have worked on and off for more than 25 years.”

Chan had starred in Hong Kong musicals such as Snow.Wolf.Lake (1997 and 2005) and The Legend (1998), as well as joined the cast of TVB medical drama Healing Hands II in 2000.

She has been in show business for 30 years and her debut album, Heartache, was a huge hit in the region in 1994.

“This time, I really took my time and saw old friends, made new ones, watched a tonne of Cantonese shows, including movies, a play and even a Chinese opera,” said Chan, who was last seen in The LKY Musical in 2022. She played the late Madam Kwa Geok Choo, the wife of Singapore’s founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew.

Her photos showed her visiting the retrospective exhibition of Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama and admiring the Hong Kong skyline.

“I enjoyed its inimitable skyline and harbour views, the cha chan teng (Hong Kong local-style cafes), even the brisk straightforward manner of Hong Kongers, which is often misunderstood to be rude,” she wrote.

“But hey, I find it absolutely charming. Yes, it must be true love. You love someone or something in its entirety, especially its imperfections, which make it unique.”