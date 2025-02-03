Better connectivity, shared spaces for Tanjong Pagar residents by 2030

Education Minister Chan Chun Sing distributing oranges to residents at the launch of the new five-year plan for Tanjong Pagar on Feb 2.

Residents of Tanjong Pagar town will benefit from new roads, more public transport options and 82km of cycling paths by 2030, according to a new five-year plan unveiled by the Tanjong Pagar Town Council (TPTC).

Besides better connectivity, public spaces in the estate will also get a facelift, while sustainability initiatives, such as the use of solar panels, smart lights and food waste recyclers, will be stepped up.

Speaking at the plan’s Feb 2 launch at Redhill Market, Education Minister Chan Chun Sing said Singaporeans can count on the Government to take care of their needs, though people should, in turn, look out for those in their midst who need more help.

At the national level, the Government is aware of people’s worries about economic uncertainties and the rising cost of living, said Mr Chan, who used a Chinese idiom that meant going through thick and thin together.

“I know everyone is looking expectantly to the coming Budget... Don’t worry, there will be good news,” he said in Mandarin.

The 2025 Budget statement will be delivered by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Feb 18.

At the estate level, the town council will properly steward resources and take care of infrastructure, but it will be up to residents to build an endearing home, added Mr Chan, who is also an MP for Tanjong Pagar GRC.

Tanjong Pagar town consists of six divisions – Tanjong Pagar GRC’s Buona Vista, Henderson-Dawson, Moulmein-Cairnhill, Queenstown and Tanjong Pagar-Tiong Bahru, as well as Radin Mas SMC.

TPTC chairman Melvin Yong said that improved connectivity, upgraded shared spaces and eco-friendly communities will be the town’s three focus areas for the next five years.

Some improvements residents can look forward to are more ramps, lifts and sheltered walkways, which will make getting around the estate more convenient and comfortable, added Mr Yong, who is the MP for Radin Mas.

Amenities such as fitness corners and community gardens in the neighbourhood will be refreshed. New ones will also be added over the next five years.

There will also be new bus stops, and the Keppel and Cantonment MRT stations on the Circle Line, which are slated for completion in the first half of 2026.

Mr Yong said upgrades have been planned such that the unique identity of each town is preserved.

In the redevelopment of Bukit Merah, for example, the heritage-related upgrades are designed to reflect the rich history of the area.

On the sustainability front, food digester machines will be added to more hawker centres under TPTC’s charge, following trial runs at Redhill Market and Tanjong Pagar Plaza.

These machines convert food waste into compost for plants.

Collection points will be set up to make it easier for residents to recycle specific types of materials, including paper, used cooking oil, textiles, and e-waste such as old electronic appliances.

The plan also calls for up to 58,000 solar panels to be installed in Tanjong Pagar town by 2030.

The electricity generated will be used to power lifts, lighting and water pumps in Tanjong Pagar, with surplus electricity fed into the power grid.

Lifts and lighting will also be upgraded to be more energy-efficient.

The Feb 2 event also marked the completion of HDB’s Neighbourhood Renewal Programme in the Redhill area, which was part of TPTC’s previous five-year plan. This included installing new and improved covered linkways, drop-off porches and community parks.

Those who have benefited from the improvements include Mr Tham Meng Tong, 50, a Redhill resident for two decades.

The engineer said the new shelters have connected blocks like his to the nearby MRT station, making his daily journey more comfortable.

Ms Shivalika Chauhan, 40, said that her two sons, aged 2½ and 10, have enjoyed their daily play at the upgraded playground near her Bukit Purmei block.

“The new play area feels a lot safer for the children to climb and play,” she added.