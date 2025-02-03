PM Wong to deliver Budget speech on Feb 18 at 3.30pm

Job security and the cost of living are among concerns that will likely be addressed in PM Lawrence Wong’s first Budget statement as prime minister.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will deliver the 2025 Budget statement at 3.30pm on Feb 18 in Parliament.

There will be live television and radio coverage of the Budget statement, said the Ministry of Finance (MOF) on Feb 3.

A link to a live webcast of the delivery will be available on the Singapore Budget website. The complete Budget statement will also be available on the Singapore Budget website after it has been delivered, said the Finance Ministry on Dec 27.

Key announcements from the Budget statement will be updated on the Ministry of Finance’s social media platforms.

Feedback on Budget 2025 statement

Since December 2024, MOF and various agencies, including government feedback unit Reach and the People’s Association (PA), have been engaging the public in the lead-up to Budget 2025.

Members of the public can submit their views on the Budget through feedback channels at:

Reach Budget 2025 microsite: go.gov.sg/budget2025

Reach Singapore Facebook page: facebook.com/REACHSingapore

Reach Singapore Instagram page: instagram.com/reachsg

PA Post-Budget 2025 Dialogues in the Community: go.gov.sg/akksyvb25

Reach will hold two in-person Budget Conversations in English and Mandarin, on Feb 20 and March 13 respectively.

The Feb 20 session, to be held at the Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre from 7pm to 9.30pm, will be attended by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office and Second Minister for Finance and National Development Ms Indranee Rajah and Reach Chairman Tan Kiat How (Senior Minister of State for Digital Development and Information and National Development).

Those interested to attend can register for the session now at go.gov.sg/reachbudget25-eng.

As part of REACH’s annual Budget feedback exercise, REACH would like to invite you to join us for our Budget 2025... Posted by REACHSingapore on Monday, January 27, 2025

The March 13 session will be joined by Minister for Transport and Second Minister for Finance Mr Chee Hong Tat and REACH Deputy Chairperson Mr Eric Chua (Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Culture, Community and Youth and Social and Family Development), with registration details to be released later.

Reach will also organise a series of engagements for members of the public to share their views on the Budget, including physical Listening Points set up at various high traffic nodes across Singapore as well as a series of outdoor panel discussions, said MOF.

Details of the upcoming engagements will be available on the REACH Budget 2025 microsite.

The PA and its grassroots organisations will be organising post-Budget dialogues to engage residents and seek their views on Budget 2025 measures.

Residents who are interested to attend can register their interest at go.gov.sg/postbudget2025. The sign-ups will be available until noon on Feb 28.