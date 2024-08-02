Korean rapper's death hoax to promote new track backfires

Ch1tkey's was said to have died on July 29.

South Korean underground rapper Ch1tkey, 21, was reported to have died on July 29 in a social media challenge gone wrong.

He apparently fell off a roof and was found unresponsive by his friends.

One of his friends was quoted by local media to have said that the rapper tried to fake a fall but slipped and fell to his death.

Messages flooded his Instagram account and his girlfriend penned a heartfelt tribute the day after the incident.

But reports have emerged that the death was a hoax, part of a publicity stunt Ch1tkey pulled to promoted his new track Back.

He posted on his Instagram account on July 31 that his death was staged, reported Koreaboo.

The Korean media platform reported Ch1tkey as saying: “I’m not just seeking attention. I tried to make a comeback with my album, but I ended up being so smart that I deceived even my family. So the police, reporters came to my house, and news reports came out.”

His fans did not take kindly to the stunt and hit back with angry messages.

Ch1tkey's Instagram account, which has more than 2,600 followers, shows only one photo of himself from the back.