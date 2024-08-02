 Korean rapper's death hoax to promote new track backfires, Latest Music News - The New Paper
Music

Korean rapper's death hoax to promote new track backfires

Korean rapper's death hoax to promote new track backfires
Ch1tkey's was said to have died on July 29.PHOTO: CH1TKEY/INSTAGRAM
Shazalina Salim
Assistant Digital Editor
Aug 02, 2024 02:31 pm

South Korean underground rapper Ch1tkey, 21, was reported to have died on July 29 in a social media challenge gone wrong.

He apparently fell off a roof and was found unresponsive by his friends.

One of his friends was quoted by local media to have said that the rapper tried to fake a fall but slipped and fell to his death.

Messages flooded his Instagram account and his girlfriend penned a heartfelt tribute the day after the incident.

But reports have emerged that the death was a hoax, part of a publicity stunt Ch1tkey pulled to promoted his new track Back.

He posted on his Instagram account on July 31 that his death was staged, reported Koreaboo.

BTS singer Jin carrying the Paris Olympics torch in Paris on July 14.
Music

BTS singer Jin takes part in Paris Olympics torch relay

Related Stories

Stray Kids prepare for comeback with upbeat London show

Blackpink’s Jennie apologises for vaping indoors

Kai Ko meets South Korean stars from the remake of hit film

The Korean media platform reported Ch1tkey as saying: “I’m not just seeking attention. I tried to make a comeback with my album, but I ended up being so smart that I deceived even my family. So the police, reporters came to my house, and news reports came out.”

His fans did not take kindly to the stunt and hit back with angry messages.

Ch1tkey's Instagram account, which has more than 2,600 followers, shows only one photo of himself from the back.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

South Koreastuntsbackfirehoax

Shazalina Salim

Assistant Digital Editor
slina@sph.com.sg
Read articles by Shazalina Salim