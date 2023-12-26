Leaked video of Faye Wong singing karaoke leaves fans asking for live concert

Faye Wong at her concert in Singapore in 2011.

Hong Kong singer-songwriter Faye Wong last put up a concert in Singapore in October 2011.

Between then and now, fans have had to content themselves with listening to her sing in livestreams or on her official YouTube channel.

But recently, a video of her singing karaoke was leaked on Chinese microblogging website Weibo.

Wong, who in 2000 was recognised by Guinness World Records as the Best Selling Canto-Pop Female, is heard singing Alone On The West Tower and I Have A Date With Spring in the video.

Fans gush over how good she sounds in the video, leaving them pining for a live concert by the 54-year-old.

"Come out and make money, don’t go to the KTV," a fan commented, to which Wong replied that she would rather spend money to sing than have her fans spend money to hear her sing.