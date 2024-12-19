MRT signal fault resolved, services on TEL back to normal

Trains are moving slower from Woodlands North station and Bayshore station in both directions, on Dec 19.

SMRT engineers have resolved a train fault on the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL), which caused a delay during the morning peak hour on Dec 19.

SMRT first alerted the public about the delay in an X post at 9.38am, urging commuters to expect an additional travel time of 10 minutes between Woodlands North station and Bayshore station.

An ST journalist who was on a TEL train towards Woodlands North station said that at around 9.25am, the train stopped at Shenton Way station and remained there for about 15 minutes.

The error message on the display screen said the train was delayed due to an incident. It was later changed to the train being delayed due to a train fault.

In an update on Facebook at 10.33am, SMRT said a signalling system fault occured on Tel at around 9.10am.

“For the safety of our commuters, trains operated at reduced speed,” SMRT said.

“Our engineers have resolved the signalling system fault, and trains are now running at normal speeds,” it added.

“We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused to your morning commute,” SMRT said.

In October, a train fault caused a delay on TEL during evening peak hour on Oct 1, with trains moving slower from Woodlands North station towards Lentor station.

Additional reporting by Esther Loi