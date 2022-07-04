Maroon 5 to perform at Singapore's National Stadium in November

The show is part of their world tour, which also includes other Asian dates in Bangkok, Manila and Tokyo.

American pop band Maroon 5 will return to Singapore to perform at the National Stadium on Nov 28.

The show is part of their world tour, which also includes other Asian dates in Bangkok, Manila and Tokyo.

Ticketing details have yet to be released.

The sextet, fronted by singer Adam Levine, have performed in Singapore five times, including their last concert here at the National Stadium in 2019.

They also performed at the Singapore Grand Prix twice, in 2012 and 2015.

Formed in 1994, the band have scored global hits such as She Will Be Loved (2004), Sugar (2015) and Girls Like You (2018), and have won several accolades including three Grammy Awards.

Their 2019 single Memories was one of the most streamed songs among Spotify users in Singapore in 2020.

Their most recent and seventh album, Jordi, was released in 2021.