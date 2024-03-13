Matilda The Musical sings a Dahl-lightful tune of triumph

It is a beloved classic that has spanned many adaptations, from film to stage and beyond. Now, Matilda The Musical returns to our sunny shores after five years.

Produced by GWB Entertainment in association with The Royal Shakespeare Company and presented in Singapore by Base Entertainment Asia, the award-winning musical continues to captivate audiences with its timeless charm.

Based on the cherished 1988 children’s novel by Roald Dahl, Matilda The Musical follows the journey of its titular character as she navigates the challenges of family, school and adolescence. Despite her gifted mind, she is constantly dismissed and belittled.

Matilda finds herself contending with emotionally abusive parents and a tyrannical headmistress who doles out cruelty at every turn, all while yearning for the love and acceptance that has eluded her.

While staying true to the essence of the book, the lively musical adds layers of depth and nuance to its storyline and characters. With a perfect balance of humour and heart, it delivers moments that will have you roaring with laughter while also tugging at your heartstrings.

Yolani Balfour shines brilliantly in the role of Matilda, embodying both the fiery spirit and vulnerable heart of her character with unwavering authenticity. Her standout act brings a spark to the show, complemented by equally compelling performances from the rest of the talented cast.

Matilda’s teacher, Ms Jennifer Honey, strikes a resonant chord as she struggles between toeing the line and speaking her truth. Lavender, self-proclaimed best friend of Matilda, exudes infectious energy that effortlessly wins hearts. Even the tyrannical Ms Trunchbull plays her part as every child’s worst nightmare flawlessly.

The imaginative set design is bound to delight voracious bookworms just like Matilda, inviting audiences into her enchanting – and at times dark – universe.

Matilda The Musical is a heartwarming tale of courage, individuality and strength in its many forms, proving that stories are never just stories. Rather, they have the power to impact, inspire and ignite the deepest recesses of our souls.

Matilda The Musical

Where: Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Avenue

When: Till Apr 7. Tuesdays to Fridays, 8pm; Saturdays, 2pm and 8pm; Sundays, 1pm and 6.30pm

Admission: $68 onwards via Sistic, Marina Bay Sands and Klook.