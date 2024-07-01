MC HotDog beats JJ Lin at Golden Melody Awards

MC HotDog won the Best Male Singer (Mandarin) prize for the album Disgusted Artist.

MC HotDog beat fellow nominees such as Singapore star JJ Lin to the Best Male Singer (Mandarin) prize at the Golden Melody Awards held at the Taipei Arena on June 29.

The Taiwanese rapper, who was also nominated for Best Male Singer (Mandarin) in 2023, won for the album Disgusted Artist at what is touted to be the Grammys of the Mandopop world.

The 46-year-old, whose real name is Yao Chung-jen, beat Lin, Taiwanese singer Marz23 as well as Chinese singers Xu Jun and Jude Chiu to the title.

Lin, 43, was nominated in this category for his album Happily, Painfully After, as well as for Best Composer for the song Dust And Ashes. The composing award eventually went to Xu, 35, for Moments and he also nabbed Best Arranger for Open It.

Lin’s last wins at the Golden Melody Awards were in 2016, when he won Best Male Singer (Mandarin) for the album From M.E. To Myself and Best Composer for the song Twilight.

MC HotDog also won Best Lyricist for the song The Landlord Upstairs from Disgusted Artist.

Meanwhile, Taiwanese-Korean singer Shi Shi won her first Best Female Singer (Mandarin) award for the album Boomerang after being in the industry for 10 years.

The 33-year-old, whose full name is Sun Sheng Xi, pipped Taiwanese singers Yang Nai-wen and 9m88 as well as Chinese singers Su Yunying and Tia Ray.

Shi Shi was previously nominated in this category in 2019 and 2021.

She shot to fame after coming in sixth in the second season of Taiwanese reality singing competition Chinese Million Star from 2012 to 2013. She released her debut album Girls in 2014, for which she was nominated for Best New Artiste.

Album of the Year went to Taiwanese rock band No Party For Cao Dong’s The Clod, which also won Best Mandarin Album. The four-member indie group also won the Best Band prize.

Song of the Year was awarded to Taiwanese rock trio Accusefive’s We Will Be Fine, while Best New Artiste went to Taiwanese indigenous singer Makav, 21.