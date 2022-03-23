Missing Taiwanese dancer Serena Liu on her second death anniversary

Shin Lung with his late wife Serena Liu in a photo posted on social media in March 2018.

TAIPEI - Taiwanese singer Shin Lung, the husband of late celebrity dancer Serena Liu Chen, still misses his wife two years after her death.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday (March 22), he wrote: "Daughter and I are fine. I still miss you even though I am fine.

Liu, Taiwan's ballroom dancing queen, died at age 44 on March 22 in 2020 following a drawn-out hospital stay.

She was awaiting a heart transplant as she had poor heart function after undergoing heart valve replacement surgery at Taipei Veterans General Hospital in February 2020.

A staple of the Taiwanese entertainment scene for more than 15 years, Liu leaves behind Shin, 50, and their six-year-old daughter, Ni Ni.

According to the Taiwanese media, Shin remains heartbroken over his wife's death and has largely kept to himself.

He took a leave of absence from his agency Easy C&C, founded by television host Jacky Wu, and has not taken on any assignments since her death.

He was reportedly listed by Easy C&C as their former artiste, with Wu saying in May 2021 that Shin would be managing his work schedule himself.

Shin's post on Tuesday was his first since September 2021, when he wrote: "I miss you so much."

His only other post in 2021 was on Feb 11, his birthday and the eve of Chinese New Year, when he wrote: "Year of the Ox is coming."

Wu, his good friend and former boss, told the Taiwanese media on Tuesday that he hoped Shin can get over his grief eventually.