M'sian singer Siti Nurhaliza says second bout of Covid-19 a lot more painful

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysian singer Siti Nurhaliza is recuperating after contracting Covid-19 for the second time.

Siti, who recently completed her three-day quarantine, said the infection this time was much worse.

“It was a lot more painful. Unlike last year, when there were no symptoms, I had really bad body aches and a high fever,” the 44-year-old said at a recent interview in Kuala Lumpur.

Siti added that she was worried about her voice getting affected by the coronavirus again.

In 2022, the singer experienced shortness of breath while singing after recovering from Covid-19. She also faced problems with her voice box while recording her 20th and latest album, Sitism, which was released on June 30.

Nevertheless, Siti assured fans that she is recovering well now.

“I can sing my old songs and my voice feels lighter,” she said. “It took me almost a year to get my voice light like this again. I only have a cough now.”

During the interview, the Sehebat Matahari (2023) singer reminded everyone to take good care of their health now that the number of Covid-19 cases is rising.

She also urged those who feel unwell to quickly go for a medical check-up. – THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK