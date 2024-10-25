OneRepublic drop short video shot in S'pore in STB collab

US band OneRepublic's new video features frontman Ryan Tedder and keyboardist Brian Willett at Singapore locations such as the Old Hill Street Police Station.

OneRepublic have released a behind-the-scenes video about the inspiration for their instrumental track Singapore, which is found on their sixth and latest album Artificial Paradise, released on July 12.

The 58-second clip, a collaboration with the American pop-rock band’s label Universal Music Singapore (UMSG) and the Singapore Tourism Board (STB), dropped on social media on Oct 24.

It features frontman Ryan Tedder and keyboardist Brian Willett walking around locations such as Marina One, the Peranakan Museum, Armenian Street and the Old Hill Street Police Station.

OneRepublic say in a press statement about their musical tribute to the Lion City: “This island is both eclectic and modern. When we wrote the track in Singapore, we were inspired by the colourful juxtaposition of the modern and heritage buildings set in this cultural melting pot.”

Willett, the primary songwriter of Singapore, says in the video: “With this track specifically, it’s like an external portrayal of creativity.”

Tedder adds: “The first time I heard Singapore fully mixed, I (could) see buildings shooting up from the ocean, the streets, the tapestry of creativity.”

Filming took place while the band were in Singapore for a headlining set at the Formula One Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2024. The group performed at the Padang on Sept 20 and played Singapore during the set.

According to UMSG, OneRepublic will also release an official visualiser video for the song that was shot entirely in Singapore.

OneRepublic’s clip is the latest in a series of STB projects with global pop acts – including American singers Billie Eilish and Charlie Puth, and Hong Kong-born star Jackson Wang – filmed at various locations in Singapore.

Ms Choo Huei Miin, brand executive director at STB, says: “The Singapore track beautifully pays homage to our city’s essence – a harmonious blend of heritage and modernity. Inspired by the creativity and ingenuity of the track, we invite listeners worldwide to immerse in the journey that this track takes you through, in the vibrant and eclectic tapestry that Singapore offers.”

Ms Alice Kent, UMSG’s country head, adds: “Universal Music Singapore is proud to be part of such an inspirational collaboration about creativity and Singapore featuring one of the world’s biggest bands.”

OneRepublic have done several Singapore-related projects. The music video for their 2023 single Runaway – also included in Artificial Paradise – featured scenes shot at Marina Bay Sands.

They have performed seven times in Singapore and first played here at music festival SingFest in 2008.

Best known for hits such as Apologize (2007), Stop And Stare (2008), Counting Stars (2013) and I Ain’t Worried (2022), the band also comprise guitarists Zach Filkins and Drew Brown, drummer Eddie Fisher and bassist Brent Kutzle.