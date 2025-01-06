More than 800,000 households claim latest tranche of CDC vouchers

The sixth tranche of the vouchers was launched on Jan 3 and will be valid until Dec 31.

More than 800,000 Singaporean households have claimed the latest tranche of CDC vouchers worth $300 within two days of its launch.

This makes up more than 60 per cent of the Republic’s 1.33 million Singaporean households, said Ms Low Yen Ling, Senior Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth, and Trade and Industry, in a Facebook post on Jan 5.

“We are glad that the CDC vouchers are coming to good use in the new year, especially with the start of school for many Singaporean families and the Lunar New Year round the corner,” she said.

Aimed at helping Singaporeans alleviate their daily expenses, half of the vouchers can be used at supermarkets, and the rest at participating hawker stalls and heartland businesses.

Ms Low said it was heartening to see residents navigating the digital claiming process easily, with some receiving a helping hand from neighbours, friends, volunteers and ambassadors.

This, she added, “truly reflects our community’s collaborative spirit as we work together towards a smart nation”.

Those who have yet to claim their vouchers can do so at go.gov.sg/cdcv

“Over the past five tranches, we have witnessed how the CDC Vouchers Scheme, a uniquely Singaporean initiative, has brought the whole nation together, embodying the essential values that define SG60: Caring for one another, connecting with the communities and contributing to good causes,” Ms Low said.

A total of $1.6 billion was spent across the previous five tranches. This includes $907 million spent at participating hawkers and heartland merchants, as well as $689 million at participating supermarkets.

In 2024, 1.3 million households claimed the vouchers, spending some $1.008 billion.

Of this, $500 million – nearly half the total amount – was spent at participating hawkers and heartland merchants. The remaining $508 million was spent at participating supermarkets.

While the 2024 vouchers were valid only until Dec 31, 2024, unused vouchers can still be donated to charity from now till Jan 31.

Ms Low noted that the launch of the sixth tranche of the CDC vouchers comes as Singapore marks an important milestone in commemorating SG60.

“Let us continue to keep up the spirit of unity and caring hearts that define our unique Singaporean spirit.”