Part of Justin Bieber's face is paralysed

Fans of Justin Bieber are shocked at the singer's latest revelation on social media.

On Friday (June 10), the 28-year-old singer posted a three-minute video on Instagram showing part of his face paralysed.

"As you can see this eye is not blinking. I can't smile on this side of my face ... So there's full paralysis on this side of my face," he said, adding that he has been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome. The video has over 19 million views.

According to medical experts, Ramsay Hunt syndrome is when a shingles outbreak affects the facial nerve. It can cause facial paralysis and hearing loss.

Bieber went on to explain: "It is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis."

Needless to say, the Canadian singer – who is in the midst of his Justice World Tour – had to cancel some shows due to his health condition. Bieber was supposed to stage shows in Washington DC and Toronto earlier this week but those had to be cancelled.

The singer said: "This is pretty serious, as you can see. I wish this wasn't the case, but, obviously, my body's telling me I've got to slow down.

"I hope you guys understand. I'll be using this time to just rest and relax and get back to a hundred percent so that I can do what I was born to do.

"I'm going to get better, I'm doing all these facial exercises to get my face back to normal, and it will go back to normal. It's just time, and we don't know how much time that's going to be, but it's going to be OK, and I have hope."

Earlier in the week, the Baby singer released a statement on his Instagram stating: "Can't believe I am saying this. I have done everything to get better but my sickness is getting worse. My heart breaks that I will have to postpone these next few shows (doctors orders). To all my people I love you so much and I am gonna rest and get better."

Celebrities such as Justin Timberlake and Khloe Kardashian have reached out to Bieber after the news.

"Love you, bro. Prayers up and sending lots of healing vibes," Timberlake wrote.

"We are praying for you! We love you! Rest up! Everyone understands," Kardashian said.

Some fans in Malaysia who have bought tickets to Bieber's show in Kuala Lumpur on Oct 22 are naturally worried.

Assistant manager Zee, 28, said: "I'm gutted that he'll likely cancel his world tour, but as a fan I want the best for him and I hope he takes his time to recover. I know he'll come back stronger than ever."

Another fan, Annie Lau, remains optimistic. "There are four more months (before the show in Kuala Lumpur). Hopefully, Justin will make a full recovery by then and be able to tour this part of the world," the 25-year-old pharmacist said.

Bieber is also scheduled to perform in Singapore, on Oct 25.

His Justice World Tour has been plagued with problems. Originally, it was slated to begin in May 2020 but had to be postponed repeatedly because of the pandemic. It finally kicked off on Feb 18 this year in San Diego, California.

But Bieber had to cancel his second show in Las Vegas on Feb 20 after he and some of his team members tested positive for Covid-19, Reuters reported. - The Star