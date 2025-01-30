Jan 31 South Africa (Fairview/Greyville) form analysis

Race 1 (1,000m)

(10) WINTER IN PARIS ran third on local debut. Blinkers come on.

(7) SWEET CAKE has so-so Poly form but can bounce back on turf.

(8) MISS PRIOR is holding form and has a winning chance.

(2) AND ACTION will like it back on the turf. Can contest the finish.

Race 2 (1,400m)

(3) FIRE ALARM showed improvement when first put on the turf. Can surprise.

(4) GLOBAL SCENE got nailed on the line last start. Keep safe.

(5) DE VLUGGE and (6) MEURSAULT can improve at their local debut.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(8) ONO NO KOMACHI is consistent and should make a bold bid on local debut.

(3) SILVERY SURFER showed improvement on his second start. Should be right there at the finish.

(4) GRAND OASIS ran well on the Poly last time. Switches to turf.

(6) AMERICAN PITBULL needs to improve to win this race.

Race 4 (1,400m)

(6) CATCH YOUR BREATH was slowly away last start. Blinkers helped before. Can bounce back if she jumps on terms.

(9) HIGHLYCONFIDENTIAL can mix his form but stable is on fire.

(4) VIHAAN’S QUEEN has ability. Threat with change of trainer.

(5) MONTELENA can also get involved with the finish.

Race 5 (1,000m)

(12) FULL OF MAGIC can be a threat to these with return to turf.

(2) FREE WORLD has been consistent of late and would not be a surprise winner.

(4) SMASHING makes local debut. She does have a winning chance.

(7) KOMESANS PASSION could be worth considering.

Race 6 (1,000m)

(11) IMPACT INVESTOR could pop up and score in this open handicap.

(8) EUROPEAN SUMMER usually runs on late to place.

(9) MY AMI BEACH won well at huge odds last time. Not out of it.

(10) CAPTAIN TIK TOK is very consistent. Can fight out the finish.

Race 7 (2,400m)

(4) HAN SOLO needed his last run. Can bounce back to beat these.

(1) FIREALLEY can handle both turf and Poly. Solid claims.

(6) BOURNEMOUTH will be a threat on this course and distance.

(9) HAROLD THE DUKE is back in very good form and clearly is not out of it either.

Race 8 (1,600m)

(11) ARDABIL was an unlucky loser last time. Can win a race like this.

(9) JACK IN THE GREEN is in very good form. Can fight out the finish.

(10) FOUR JACKS is clearly better than his last run would suggest.

(1) DYNALLEY is the topweight, but is not without ability.

Race 9 (1,400m)

(8) DEE DAY has been close-up in all her starts. Can get off the mark.

(5) FUTURARIUS was much improved over further and seems to have come to hand.

(1) MISTRESS REBECCA has shown ability. Claim of 2.5kg helps.

(10) DESERTO made a fair local debut. Switch to Poly could be key.

Race 10 (1,400m)

(4) PRINCESS PALACE goes well this trip. Hard to beat if Poly suits.

(7) PURPLE FLOWER has the widest draw but won over course and distance two runs back. Another forward run on the cards.

(5) ASPOESTERTJIE finished behind Purple Flower when they last met and is now 1.5kg better off.

(6) SPIRITED FLIGHT drops in class. Improved in cheek pieces.

Race 11 (1,400m)

(5) GLOBAL MOVEMENT is more of a turf horse, but older horses can do well on Poly.

(1) BURNING MAN was a runaway winner first-up for his new stable with blinkers back on. From pole position, he can go in again.

(11) KUMEMORI has drawn wide but takes a drop in class and rating.

(9) FISH EAGLE has yet to finish out of the money in three starts for his new stable. Looks well in here.

Race 12 (1,600m)

(7) LAUDATO returns on favourite surface with a handy weight.

(1) LINDBERGH was doing his best work late last time. Strong chance from the best of draws.

(5) OFFICER IN COMMAND has good form on the Poly and is smart on his day.

(8) LAST ONE STANDING has been coming down in trip but has steady recent form. Last Poly effort was not too flash, though.

Race 13 (2,000m)

(8) RODRIGUEZ has a tricky draw but is in good form. The only concern is the return to Poly.

(7) MVELELO found a lot of traffic last run but did show improvement. He has done well on Poly.

(1) BLAZING LIGHT has no issues with Poly and loves this trip. He is a must include in all exotics.

(3) ALLAROUNDTHEWORLD is never far back and loves the Poly.

Race 14 (1,000m)

(6) TRIPPI T has been rested but is super quick. If ready, he could be difficult to peg back.

(7) B FIFTYTWO has consistent form on turf, but switches to Poly.

(11) FINE ONE is down in ratings but does show ability.

(1) PRINCESS HANNAH scored her last two wins on the Poly.

Race 15 (1,400m)

(4) FORT J’ADORE has smart form over this trip and is consistent.

(1) GREY FANTACY goes this trip for the first time but can run well.

(10) GREENLIGHTALLTHEWAY can improve with switch to the Poly, but does have a deep draw to contend with.

(8) MISS PAGET is back on what looks to be her preferred surface and goes well this trip.