Pop singer Conan Gray to perform in Singapore in February

American singer Conan Gray is known for hit songs such as Heather and Maniac.

American pop singer-songwriter Conan Gray is set to hold a concert at The Star Performing Arts Centre on Feb 20.

The 23-year-old is known for hits such as Heather and Maniac, both from his 2020 debut album Kid Krow. The record peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard charts and was the highest-charting album by a debut artiste that year.

Tickets cost from $108. The presale starts next Wednesday while general tickets go on sale the following day.

The gig is part of the Asian leg of his Superache Tour, which includes cities such as Bangkok, Manila, Osaka and Taipei. The tour is named after his sophomore album, which was released in June and went to No. 9 on the Billboard charts.

Gray, who is of Japanese and Irish ancestry, started out uploading cover songs, original tunes and vlogs to YouTube before releasing debut single Idle Town independently in 2017.

The following year, he signed a record deal with Republic Records and released his debut EP Sunset Season.

Conan Gray: Superache Tour Asia 2023 - Singapore

Where: The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green

When: Feb 20, 8pm

Admission: Tickets from $108. Live Nation members presale starts next Wednesday at 2pm (go to www.livenation.sg). General tickets go on sale next Thursday at 2pm, via Ticketmaster’s website (www.ticketmaster.sg) and hotline (tel: 3158-8588), and at SingPost outlets.