Pop star Ariana Grande and husband reportedly split up after two years

Ariana Grande and her husband Dalton Gomez in a photo posted on social media on Nov 29, 2022.

American pop star Ariana Grande and her luxury real-estate agent husband Dalton Gomez are reportedly calling it quits, according to American media.

Sources close to the couple told celebrity news website TMZ that they have been separated since January 2023 and are heading towards divorce.

Grande, 30 – who was briefly engaged to American comedian Pete Davidson in 2018 – announced her engagement to Gomez, 27, in December 2020, after they dated for about 11 months.

She posted photos of them on Instagram with the caption: “Forever n then some.”

They tied the knot in a private ceremony at her home in Los Angeles in May 2021.

However, rumours have been swirling in recent months that their marriage was on the rocks after the singer-actress was seen repeatedly without her wedding ring in photos posted on social media.

She denied any marital trouble in August 2022, telling her fans on TikTok: “I’m just not wearing my ring, it’s getting cleaned. I’m not getting a divorce, so before you start, don’t.”

In May 2023, she celebrated her second wedding anniversary and posted on Instagram Stories a photo of her kissing her husband on their wedding day.

She wrote “I love him so”, together with the numbers “2” and “3.5 together” – the latter referring to the number of years they have been together.

However, she re-ignited rumours of a split on Sunday when she was spotted without her ring while watching the Wimbledon men’s singles finals in south-west London with British-American actor Andrew Garfield and British actor Jonathan Bailey.

(From left) Actor Jonathan Bailey, singer Ariana Grande and actor Andrew Garfield in the stands during the Wimbledon men’s singles final in London, on July 16, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS

Gomez has also deactivated his Instagram account.

The couple have been thousands of miles apart since December 2022 when Grande began filming the musical movie Wicked in Britain. Sources told TMZ they still spoke regularly on the phone and had tried reconciling a few months ago, but it did not work out.