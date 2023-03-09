Psy and Rain to perform at Marquee’s fourth-anniversary bash

Psy and Rain’s gigs will mark the launch of Oh-K!, Marquee’s new series that spotlights South Korean entertainment.

K-pop pioneers Psy and Rain will be back in Singapore to perform at Marina Bay Sands nightclub Marquee on April 8.

Billed as a mini-showcase, their performances are part of MARQUEE Elysian – a three-day celebration from April 6 to 8 to mark the club’s fourth anniversary. Tickets for the night that features Psy and Rain start from $80.

Australian deejay and instrumentalist Timmy Trumpet will perform on April 6 while Dutch-born Australian DJ MaRLo will spin on April 7.

Psy and Rain’s gigs, which also feature South Korean performance group MUSIUS, will mark the launch of Oh-K!, Marquee’s new series that spotlights South Korean entertainment.

Psy is best known for the 2012 hit Gangnam Style. The song’s music video, which featured his signature horse-riding dance moves, went viral worldwide, and became the first to clock one and two billion views on YouTube.

The 45-year-old, whose music career dates back to the late 1990s, is widely credited as the first South Korean artiste to find global mainstream success, paving the way for other K-pop acts.

He has performed several times in Singapore, including two nights at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in 2014, and at Marina Bay Sands in 2012.

Rain, 40, also had his start in the late 1990s. The actor-singer’s breakthrough 2004 album, It’s Raining, sold one million copies in Asia. His acting credits include the 2003 K-drama Sang Doo! Let’s Go To School and 2008 Hollywood film Speed Racer, based on the 1960s Japanese manga and anime series of the same name.

His past performances in Singapore included a set at Marina Bay Sands in 2014, and a Singapore Indoor Stadium gig in 2007 that made headlines for its top-tier tickets that cost $888, one of the most expensive concert prices in Singapore.

Marquee Elysian

Where: Marquee Singapore, B1-67, 2 Bayfront Avenue

When: April 6 to 8, 10pm

Admission: From $50. Go to marqueesingapore.com