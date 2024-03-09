Religious authorities believed to have nabbed Aliff Aziz in KL condo

Malaysia's Federal Territories Religious Department (Jawi), which detains Muslims committing adultery, is believed to have taken Singapore actor-singer Aliff Aziz into custody on March 9.

According to Harian Metro, the raid on the woman's condominium unit was conducted based on a tip-off from the public.

It is understood that the couple were in Kuala Lumpur for filming.

"When the enforcement officers arrived at the condo, the couple were suspected of khalwat (an unmarried Muslim couple in solitude)," said a Jawi spokesperson.

"It is understood that the actor has been seen on several occasions to be entering the home of the actress."

Didi Astillah, sister to Aliff's wife Bella Astilah, confirmed the arrest to Harian Metro.

"We ask to be given space for my sister to process this as it comes as a shock to our family," said Didi, who accompanied Bella to the Jawi office.

"My family knows the woman well but we do not know the extent of their relationship."

Aliff married Bella in 2016 but the couple split in 2019. "My husband often cheats on me," Bella had said then, adding that she had proof.

They reconciled and had a second child together.

In early-2023, Bella said Aliff would receive multiple missed calls from a particular actress on a daily basis. When confronted, the actress admitted she had fallen for Aliff.

Bella later said: "I feel like I’m not respected as the wife but I’m glad Aliff and I have sorted it out in a mature way."