Rihanna’s baby boy joins her and A$AP Rocky on the cover of British Vogue

Rihanna and her partner A$AP Rocky, both 34, welcomed their first child in May 2022.

LONDON – Singer Rihanna’s nine-month-old baby boy with rapper A$AP Rocky is gracing the cover of British Vogue with his celebrity parents.

The March issue of the fashion magazine features the family of three, clad in black on a beach, with the headline “Rihanna Reborn”.

Rihanna and her partner A$AP Rocky, both 34, welcomed their first child in May 2022. The baby, whose name has not been revealed, had only been seen once before, in a TikTok clip she shared in December.

A second child is due soon, as she revealed her baby bump while performing at the Super Bowl on Sunday night.

The Vogue feature included additional photos of her with the baby and A$AP Rocky, which she shared on Instagram on Wednesday. She wrote: “My son so fine. How crazy both of my babies were in these photos and mummy had no clue.”

In the article, the superstar recalled her first months as a mother as “legendary”.

She added: “It’s everything. You really don’t remember life before, that’s the craziest thing ever.”

“Essentially, from one person, I became two. You walk into the hospital as a couple and leave as a family of three. It’s nuts,” she said. “And oh, my gosh, those first days are insane. You don’t sleep. At all. Not even if you wanted to.”

She said they did not have any help when they went home with the baby, adding: “It was just us as parents and our baby. Man, you’re a zombie for the most part. You’re just going through the motions and even then, you’re so paranoid.

“Because you’re, like: They trusted us to come home with this baby? No doctors, no nurses, we’re just... going home?”

Her relationship with her partner has also evolved, she said, calling them “best friends with a baby”.

She added: “Everything changes when you have a baby, but I wouldn’t say it’s done anything but made us closer.”