Sandy Lam returns to stage in Macau

Hong Kong pop diva Sandy Lam ended her four-year hiatus with a show on Feb 12 in Macau.

Appearing on stage in a red Balenciaga dress, the 57-year-old Cantopop icon performed "heartfelt renditions of four timeless classics", reported entertainment news portal Dimsum Daily.

Lam's last public appearance was in 2020 in China.

The reclusive artiste had been staying under the radar but resurfaced towards the end of last year.

On Dec 8, she announced on Facebook that she had created a new Instagram account. She also updated her display photo – the last time she updated it was in early-2021.

The Instagram account sandy_lam_official already has almost 23,000 followers.

Fans have been speculating Lam's return to the music scene since she became active on social media.

Lam posted recent images of herself in a studio as well as old photos and music videos. She even shared photos of her dogs Ollie and Dizzy.

Her Instagram post with a photo from the Macau show has stoked excitement among her fans, who commented that they look forward to watching her live shows again.