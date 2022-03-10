Sezairi is first S'pore singer to have a song hit 100 million streams on Spotify

The former Singapore Idol star thanked his fans on social media.

Home-grown singer Sezairi is the first Singaporean artiste to have a song rack up more than 100 million streams on Spotify.

The ballad, It's You, was first released as a single in 2018 and was later included in his sophomore EP, Undertones (2020).

In 2021, the song went viral worldwide when people started using it to soundtrack their TikTok videos. It was subsequently added to Spotify's Global Viral 50, a chart that tracks songs that are generating online buzz.

The music video for the song has clocked more than64 million views on YouTube.

The former Singapore Idol star, who also sang on the 2021 National Day theme song The Road Ahead, thanked his fans on social media.

"It's You was written with the conscious thought that I wanted to turn my life around and be a better person, husband, lover and human being. To see it mean so much to so many of you has restored my faith in the beauty and humanity of music," writes the 34-year-old.

In a press release, his record label Sony Music Entertainment says that It's You has achieved six-times platinum certification in Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia and gold certification in Taiwan.