Japanese restaurant at Jewel hit by dine and dash

CCTV footage showing the three women who left the restaurant without paying for their meal.PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS
TNP
Jan 16, 2025 04:37 pm

On Jan 11, three women took up counter seats in a Japanese restaurant at Jewel Changi Airport and ordered food totalling $64.27. But that was 7.30pm.

At about 8pm, 48-year-old restaurant worker Gu saw that the computer system was showing five groups of diners but she could see only four.

"It was the peak dining time, and I was running between the dining area and the kitchen," she told Shin Min Daily News.

Ms Gu reported the matter to her supervisor and after checking the CCTV footage, they saw that the three women who sat at the bar counter had walked out without settling their bill.

"Their meal cost $64.27 – they ordered two bowls of udon, a chawanmushi set meal with seafood donburi, and a drink," said Ms Gu.

As per the restaurant's rules, Ms Gu had to pay for the meal since the dine and dash took place under her watch.

The restaurant encountered three dine-and-dash incidents last year, committed by locals and foreigners alike.

"One time, the diner ordered the most expensive meal, finished eating and walked out," recounted Ms Gu.

"I ran out to chase him for payment and he said he thought he had already paid."

The restaurant has since put up a notice at the counter stating that CCTV cameras had been installed and urge customers to pay at the counter after dining.

