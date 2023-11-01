S.H.E’s Selina Jen shares rare photos of family of three as she turns 42

Selina Jen with her son whom she nicknamed “Little Cashew” and her boyfriend, who is known only as Little Syu.

TAIPEI – Taiwanese singer Selina Jen celebrated her first birthday as a mother with several family photos on social media.

The member of Taiwanese girl group S.H.E gave birth to a boy whom she nicknamed “Little Cashew” in September.

“I turn 42 today,” she wrote in Chinese on Tuesday night. “It’s the age of love.”

She first wrote about her love for her boyfriend, who is known only as Little Syu. He is not a celebrity and is seven years younger than her.

“It was love when I held your hand when we went to eat ramen that day, and it is love when we understand and cherish each other.”

Jen also reflected on being a mother. “It was love as I became Wonder Woman and no longer feared pain or suffering after I became a mother. It is love when I feel I am the richest in the world after having Little Cashew.

“It is love when I can’t take off the mama-tinted glasses and feel that my son is the best and the most handsome. It is love when I can’t help smiling and crying after thinking of everything I have at this moment.”

She posted two photos of the family of three in matching clothes and sunglasses, one of the rare occasions the faces of her boyfriend and son are fully captured on camera.

She had previously posted a photo with Little Syu in April, but his face was half-covered by an emoji.

The singer did not mention on Tuesday if she and Little Syu had registered their marriage, but both wore rings on their ring fingers in the photos.

She also surprised fans of S.H.E with pictures with her bandmates Ella Chen and Hebe Tien. In one snap, the three of them are leaning against one another and smiling.