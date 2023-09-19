Singer Ariana Grande files for divorce after two years of marriage

Ariana Grande filed a petition for divorce on Monday in Los Angeles, citing “irreconcilable differences” as grounds for dissolution.

LOS ANGELES – American singer Ariana Grande and her husband of two years, Mr Dalton Gomez, are parting ways.

Grande, 30, filed a petition for divorce on Monday in Los Angeles, citing “irreconcilable differences” as grounds for dissolution. Mr Gomez, 28, filed for a dissolution of their marriage on Monday as well.

The pop star wed the American real estate agent in an intimate wedding at their home in Montecito, California, in 2021. There were fewer than 20 people in attendance.

Grande later shared photos of their nuptials to her Instagram page, captioning it: “5.15.21”. The post has since been deleted.

They went public with their relationship with the release of Grande’s 2020 hit collaboration with Canadian singer Justin Bieber, Stuck With U. Mr Gomez, who was featured in the song’s music video, announced their engagement that year.

There was speculation that the pair were no longer together in July, when Grande was spotted without her wedding band while attending the Wimbledon finals.

The Grammy-winning artiste is reportedly dating Ethan Slater, her 31-year-old co-star in the big-screen adaptation of the musical Wicked, which is scheduled for a November 2024 release.

In July, Slater filed for divorce from his wife of four years, Ms Lilly Jay, with whom he welcomed a child in January.

Grande was previously engaged to American comedian Pete Davidson after meeting him during her stint on television comedy series Saturday Night Life in May 2018. They got engaged weeks after making their relationship Instagram official. Their engagement was later called off in October that year.