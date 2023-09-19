 Singer Ariana Grande files for divorce after two years of marriage, Latest Music News - The New Paper
Music

Singer Ariana Grande files for divorce after two years of marriage

Singer Ariana Grande files for divorce after two years of marriage
Ariana Grande filed a petition for divorce on Monday in Los Angeles, citing “irreconcilable differences” as grounds for dissolution.PHOTO: ARIANA GRANDE/FACEBOOK
Joanne Soh
Sep 19, 2023 03:00 pm

LOS ANGELES – American singer Ariana Grande and her husband of two years, Mr Dalton Gomez, are parting ways.

Grande, 30, filed a petition for divorce on Monday in Los Angeles, citing “irreconcilable differences” as grounds for dissolution. Mr Gomez, 28, filed for a dissolution of their marriage on Monday as well.

The pop star wed the American real estate agent in an intimate wedding at their home in Montecito, California, in 2021. There were fewer than 20 people in attendance.

Grande later shared photos of their nuptials to her Instagram page, captioning it: “5.15.21”. The post has since been deleted.

They went public with their relationship with the release of Grande’s 2020 hit collaboration with Canadian singer Justin Bieber, Stuck With U. Mr Gomez, who was featured in the song’s music video, announced their engagement that year.

5.15.21 🤍

Posted by Ariana Grande on Wednesday, May 26, 2021

There was speculation that the pair were no longer together in July, when Grande was spotted without her wedding band while attending the Wimbledon finals.

& Juliet has been playing on Broadway since November 2022 and received nine Tony Awards nominations in May 2023.
Lifestyle

How a concussion led to jukebox musical & Juliet

Related Stories

Jackson Wang and stars from 88rising light up Padang Stage on first night of Singapore GP

Taiwanese singer Sam Lee finally fulfils dream of holding concert tour after 20 years

Wang Leehom’s controversial comments at concert draws reaction from ex-wife Lee Jinglei

The Grammy-winning artiste is reportedly dating Ethan Slater, her 31-year-old co-star in the big-screen adaptation of the musical Wicked, which is scheduled for a November 2024 release.

In July, Slater filed for divorce from his wife of four years, Ms Lilly Jay, with whom he welcomed a child in January.

Grande was previously engaged to American comedian Pete Davidson after meeting him during her stint on television comedy series Saturday Night Life in May 2018. They got engaged weeks after making their relationship Instagram official. Their engagement was later called off in October that year.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

MusicDIVORCES, SEPARATIONS, ANNULMENTSCelebrities