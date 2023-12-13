Singer Jay Chou named new global ambassador for Dior

Jay Chou expressed his appreciation for Dior’s custom-designed stage ensembles for his concerts in Bangkok

Will there be a collaboration between King of Mandopop Jay Chou and K-pop girl group Blackpink’s Jisoo in the future?

On Dec 12, the popular Taiwanese singer was unveiled as the new global ambassador for French fashion house Dior, which counts Jisoo among its ambassadors.

“As our new global ambassador, Jay embodies the spirit and singularity of Dior style, a modernity with a timeless signature,” Dior said in the announcement. “Driven by audacity and creativity, this alliance celebrates more than ever the special ties uniting Dior and culture in all its forms.”

Chou, who performed at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok on Dec 8 and 9 as part of his Carnival World Tour, expressed his appreciation for Dior’s custom-designed stage ensembles for his concerts in the Thai capital.

“We have been working together on the stage outfits and performing in Dior, which truly makes the stage experience incredibly special,” he said in the press statement.

The 44-year-old thrilled the audience with a series of stunning stage outfits at his Bangkok concerts. These costumes were designed by Dior creative director Kim Jones.

This is the first time Chou has been named an ambassador for a fashion brand. It is also the first time Dior is presenting a Mandopop artiste as an ambassador for its brand worldwide, according to the press statement.

Chou’s music album release, Greatest Works Of Art, marked a historic moment in 2022, making him the first Mandarin artiste to break into the top 10 of the IFPI 2022 Global Artist Chart and top the Global Album Sales Chart.