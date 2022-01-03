Singer Show Lo returns to the stage nearly two years after sex scandal

Show Lo put up a rousing 30-minute performance at the New Year's Eve countdown show in his hometown of Hualien County.

TAIPEI - Taiwanese singer-host Show Lo has staged a comeback nearly two years after a sex scandal derailed his career.

Putting up a rousing 30-minute performance at the New Year's Eve countdown show in his hometown of Hualien County, the 42-year-old showed he still had the moves despite being on hiatus since April 2020.

His reputation had been in tatters after his girlfriend of nine years, influencer Grace Chow, 33, exposed him as a serial cheater in a Weibo post.

She wrote that he had flings with women when he was travelling and also hosted sex parties.

Lo had been keeping a low profile since then and most of his advertisers had dropped him.

In a post on Facebook and Instagram after the concert, he said that he was anxious about performing, but was relieved when he heard fans screaming when he went on stage.

"I felt myself coming back. When I saw someone crying in the audience, (I realised) there was a group of people waiting for me after all. In a moment, my nerves and anxiety were gone. Though tears filled my eyes, I must present the best side of me today," he wrote in his Chinese post, which was translated by news portal Taiwan News.

當初接到跨年表演時 其實很興奮也很忐忑 不知道大眾會如何看待我 沈默兩年了 今天在台下等待時 聽到了花蓮徐縣長與傅崐萁委員的ㄧ番話 「花蓮是我們的家，就從這裡重新出發」 聽完後傅委員叫到我的名字 緊接而來的是呼喊聲與尖叫 我心裡的石頭放下了... Posted by 羅志祥 SHOW on Friday, December 31, 2021

His 90-year-old grandmother had turned up to support him and his performance drew mostly praise from netizens.

His new song Trap Game, released in November, had similarly been well received.

However, when reports about Lo's appearance at Hualien's New Year's Eve concert surfaced in December, its organisers came under fire for inviting the disgraced singer.

Netizens even joked that Wang Leehom, another singer who had recently fallen from grace due to an acrimonious divorce, should also be invited to perform.

However, the county government defended its decision in a statement to Taiwan news portal Liberty Times Net, saying that "a hometown is a safe haven forever".