Swift spotted at MBS restaurant Koma Singapore

A fan claims to have spotted Taylor Swift (in black dress) dining at Koma Singapore in Marina Bay Sands.

Swifties have been hoping for Taylor Swift sightings around Singapore while she is in town for her The Eras Tour, which kicked off at the National Stadium on March 2 and ends on March 9.

Now, one fan claims to have spotted the 34-year-old American superstar dining at Koma Singapore in Marina Bay Sands.

In an undated video shared by TikTok user Gary, a woman resembling Swift – with her curly blonde hair in an updo and wearing a dark-coloured strapless dress – can be seen getting up from her seat before taking her leave from the upscale Japanese restaurant.

A security personnel from her entourage spotted the fan taking the video and waved at him to stop recording, before shining a torch in his direction.

The man’s actions took the fan by surprise and he posted the experience on TikTok on March 5 with the caption: “The security guard is so rude.”

The Straits Times reached out to Marina Bay Sands for verification, but it declined to comment.

The video clip has since received more than 32,600 views and 755 “likes”.

While some netizens questioned the bodyguard’s behaviour, most praised him for doing his job. Some also commented that Swift should be given privacy despite being in a public venue, and that she should not be harassed.

With three shows out of her six sell-out concerts completed, the pop singer is enjoying a two-day break before the gigs continue on March 7.

After leaving Singapore, she will take a three-month hiatus from the world tour before heading to Paris, France, in May for the Europe leg.