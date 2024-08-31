Lim’s Bighorn is a shoo-in in lucky last

Lim’s Bighorn has not lived up to his Group 2 billing at his last three starts, but he did have excuses.

Maybe beating the widest alley to scrape home in the Group 2 Singapore 3YO Classic (1,400m) took something out of him.

There was also the Lim’s Kosciuszko-Lim’s Saltoro crest of a wave he was riding on.

But, truth be told, the only similarity he shares with his illustrious stablemates is the set of silks and being named after a mountain.

A budding champion he was not when he was gobbled up at the 200m of the Group 2 Singapore Guineas (1,600m) but, chances are, he did not see out the trip and burned up too much petrol early.

Trainer Daniel Meagher wisely tipped the son of Better Than Ready out, but he did return for one last crack as a three-year-old in a Class 4 (1,200m) event on July 28. He was caught three wide, but dug deep under the 59kg crushing his 475kg frame, only to be nabbed late by the erratic Stenmark.

At his last start, he rose in grade in a Class 3 Div 1 race (1,200m).

With regular partner Marc Lerner unable to ride at 53kg, the reins were handed to Wong Chin Chuen.

Lim’s Bighorn powered to his favourite spot in front, but was no match for the big guns Mt Niseko and Asif, and class riser but stunning winner, Big Union.

A return to the easier Class 4 Division 1 (1,200m) – which is probably his mark – in Race 10 on Sept 1 should put him in good stead.

All-the-way last-start winner Last Samurai is the only one who can beat him for speed, especially over the course and distance, but he has drawn to his outside in six.

Any early taunting from either party is unlikely, given they will probably be first and second elects.

But, should they get locked in battle inside the first 200m and, with both shouldering 59kg, Last Samurai may blink first. The heaviest the US-bred carried at his five wins was 57kg while Lim’s Bighorn won once with 59kg.

Despite being the elder statesman of champion trainer Jason Ong’s armada of 43 horses, Per Incrown is still racing with great zest.

The strong finisher ran third at his last three starts, the latest coming in a Class 4 (1,200m) race on Aug 25. If Ong has backed him up, it means the sprightly nine-year-old would rather not take naps.

Stablemate War Star is also back after a one-paced sixth in a Polytrack 1,000m race on Aug 25.

The four-year-old chestnut may have been left with too much to do. From barrier No. 2, apprentice Jerlyn Seow will be able to track into the leaders’ slipstream this time.

