Sept 1 SA (Scottsville) form analysis

Race 1 (1,200m)

(4) QUERARI ROSE made a smart debut over the distance at Hollywoodbets Greyville, where she had (5) PANTHERA UNCIA and (8) MAGIC MAVERICK close-up but behind her. There is not likely to be much among these three.

(9) LADY LANCELOT appears to be making progress. Place claims.

Race 2 (1,400m)

(10) CLAUDE MONET found steady market support second time out but was outpaced late. The step-up in trip should suit.

(7) KOLA TONIC was a beaten favourite last run after a smart previous showing. He can do better over this trip.

(1) CHIEF RUNNER has the best of the draw and is definitely one to watch in the market.

(2) AMOR FATI has shown some promise and the step-up in trip could be what he is looking for.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(2) NEW MEXICO takes a steep rise in the handicap but could well be up to the challenge. He ran a cracker behind the useful Office In Command last time coming off a win on this course.

Recent winner (8) ROSH KEDESH looks the main threat. He is 3kg better off with both (9) STRATHCLYDE, given their last meeting, and 1kg better off with (4) IBUTHO, both of whom have each-way claims.

Race 4 (1,750m)

(3) BLACKBERRY MALT has come to hand again and was a close-up second on this course last time. Can go one better.

(2) BIRTHRIGHT gets lumps of weight from the field and showed his well-being with a close-up second in early July.

(1) WICCAN WARRIOR is smart on his day. Could be fresh for the task after a three-month break.

(7) POSITIVE ATTITUDE is also back from a rest. Place claims.

Race 5 (1,750m)

(6) RICCARDO has shown steady recent form and was close-up from a wide draw over course and distance last time. Strong claims.

(3) CONNOISSEUR has been improving again and should be close to his best this time around.

(8) JAZZ FESTIVAL has improved since the blinkers were added. Each-way claims.

(7) SHOTGUN WILLIE is another who has come to hand of late.

Race 6 (1,750m)

(3) NIGHTJAR came in for support last time but the gamble came up short. He can recoup the losses.

(2) GLOBAL MOVEMENT has come to hand of late and was beaten less than a length by the progressive Mike’s Mazarin last time.

(4) ALLAROUNDTHEWORLD is always game although his best recent form has been on the Poly.

(9) LADIES WORLD is another with recent Poly form and has done well in her two starts out of the maidens.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(5) HOT STRIKE has been taking on stronger rivals. The drop in class and distance can see her back in the winner’s enclosure.

(2) ASPOESTERTJIE has come to hand and should be super fit as she steps up to a mile.

(4) BLUSH OF DAWN has been well placed by trainer Garth Puller and, after six wins, is still near the bottom of the handicap.

(1) VERMACILLI showed up well at long odds over the distance last run. She has the best gate and a handy galloping weight.

Race 8 (1,100m)

(11) PHILISPIEL was narrowly beaten over course and distance last time. Can make all with 4kg claimer Brevan Plaatjies atop.

(1) RAFA’S BOY is struggling off his current mark but he has shown flashes of ability and could have the measure of this field.

(3) JET LEGACY got the better of Philispiel last time but is 3.5kg worse off, taking the rookie’s allowance into account, which should see the tables turned.

(4) CONNERY comes off a maiden win in the Cape but he had shown steady form leading up to that win. Each-way claims.