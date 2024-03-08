 Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, in Singapore, Latest Music News - The New Paper
Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, in Singapore

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce with girlfriend Taylor Swift after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium. PHOTO: REUTERS
Mar 08, 2024 11:36 am

Just last month, Taylor Swift flew across the globe to watch her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, take on the San Francisco 49ers at Super Bowl.

And now he is in Singapore just in time to catch her perform her last two concerts in her Eras Tour.

At 2am on March 8, Kelce's manages André Eanes posted on X from Singapore.

Kelce's close friend Harry Clark posted on Instagram a photo of the Singapore skyline after uploading Instagram Stories videos aboard a private jet. He later shared a reel of himself browsing through sneakers at Marina Bay Sands' The Shoppes.

Entertainment website ET quoted a source as saying: "Taylor is super busy with her tour, but Travis and her are continuing to make things work. He is enjoying his life in the off season while trying to be as supportive as possible of Taylor. They make a great match and both see a real future together. They have talked about next steps and are on the same page."

 

Feng Sheng owner Tong Chun Wee (in black top) giving away chicken rice packs to a family of Swifties at the National Stadium on March 7.
Swifties sitting at ‘Cat 100’ treated to free chicken rice

