Taiwanese singer Cyndi Wang appears on New York City’s Times Square billboard

TAIPEI – Taiwanese singer Cyndi Wang has become the latest celebrity to appear on a Times Square billboard in New York City.

The 40-year-old posted three photos of the billboard for Spotify’s Equal campaign on her social media on Wednesday.

“I am glad that my hard work in music has been seen by everyone,” she said in a quote posted on Facebook by her label Universal Music Taiwan.

“From a girl who simply loved to sing to a woman who can use music to tell stories, show her strength and convey love, I hope to entertain more people with even better songs.”

Other celebrity faces who previously graced the Times Square billboards as part of the same campaign include Taiwanese singers A-mei, Waa Wei and A-Lin, as well as Singapore singers Stefanie Sun, Tanya Chua and Jasmine Sokko.

Spotify launched the campaign on International Women’s Day in March 2021 to demonstrate its commitment to fostering equity for women in music and celebrating their global contributions.

Wang is enjoying a second wind in her career after appearing in the third season of Chinese reality singing show Sisters Who Make Waves between May and August.

Her performance of her iconic song, Cyndi Loves You (2004), in the first episode triggered a wave of nostalgia among her fans, many of whom are now middle-aged men.

Wang went on to win the competition, after which she snagged endorsements and appeared in variety shows in China.

She returned to Taiwan in September and is preparing a new album, and will mark her 20th year in show business in 2023.