Tanya Chua wins Top Local Artiste of the Year at Compass Awards, ends JJ Lin’s streak

Tanya Chua was the big winner at the annual Compass awards held on Sept 24.

Singaporean Mandopop star Tanya Chua dethroned home-grown musician JJ Lin to bag the Top Local Artiste of the Year accolade at the annual Compass (Composers and Authors Society of Singapore) Awards, which was held at Marina Bay Sands’ Sands Grand Ballroom on Sunday.

Lin has held on to the title, which is awarded based on the total amount of performing royalties generated from all songs performed by an artiste for the year in review, for 10 times (2009 to 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2022).

Chua’s other accolades include Top Local Songwriter of the Year, an honour for the local composer who had the highest royalty earnings for the year in review, and Top Local Chinese Pop Song for Red High Heels (2009).

The 26th edition of the awards ceremony recognises local musicians and songwriters who earned the highest royalties in 2022, with Compass tracking the amount based on how many times their songs are played on radio and at nightspots and food and beverage outlets, and performed live.

Winning the top honours was a surprise and an awesome feeling, Chua told The Straits Times via e-mail. The Taiwan-based singer was unable to receive her awards in person as she is in the middle of her Let’s Depart! concert tour in China.

Singaporean Mandopop star Tanya Chua was the big winner at the annual Compass awards, held at Marina Bay Sands on Sunday. PHOTO: CHUATANYA/INSTAGRAM

“I have been away from Singapore for many years. It’s heart-warming to still be remembered,” the 48-year-old said, adding that she gave herself a “big pat on the shoulders” upon learning of her wins.

The local singer, who made her debut in 1997 with English album Bored before releasing her first Mandarin album Tanya in 1999, told ST she has been “fine-tuning and evolving” over the years in order to make sure she remains an “unjaded musician”.

“Nothing gives me more pleasure than challenging myself and stepping out of my comfort zone, and I couldn’t be happier knowing this spirit is being acknowledged,” she added.

Chua, who has been suffering from bone spurs at her thoracic vertebra for about 12 years, is taking things slowly these days. “I had a few rough years with my health, so that has become the priority for me now.”

That said, she teased about a “secret project that has been under wraps for a while” and will be announced at a later date.

Singaporean musicians Linying (left) and Evan Low won the Top Local English Song award at the 26th Compass ceremony on Sunday. PHOTO: COMPASS

Meanwhile, Top Local English Song at the awards went to singer-songwriter Linying and music producer Evan Low for the 2021 National Day Parade theme song The Road Ahead. Linying also bagged the Young Local Songwriter of the Year award.