Theatre review: Here we go again… Mamma Mia! musical is still a delight

Mamma Mia!, the popular musical based on the hits of Swedish pop icons Abba, will be back for another run in Singapore.

Mamma Mia!

Base Entertainment Asia

Sands Theatre

Thursday, October 19

Many of us are familiar with Mamma Mia! the musical, especially since it has been staged here before, in 2018 and 2014.

Not to mention, it's one of the longest-running Broadway shows and was made into a hit film of the same name starring Amanda Seyfried and Meryl Streep in 2008.

For those who need a refresher, the musical is set on an idyllic Greek island and revolves around a mother, her daughter and her daughter’s three potential fathers.

Sophie, the 20-year-old daughter, feels like she needs to know who her father is in order to know herself.

Her mother, Donna Sheridan has never told her who her father is… because she doesn’t know either.

When Sophie invites three of her mother’s former lovers without her knowledge, you know a chaotic chain of events will follow.

Above all, the musical proves it is still a feel-good romp set to Swedish pop group Abba’s beloved classics ranging from the 1975 title track as well as Super Trouper (1980), Dancing Queen (1976) and Money, Money, Money (1976).

The international tour’s cast is amazingly talented and there’s no doubt that Sara Poyzer was captivating as Donna and emoted the several emotions her character went through successfully.

Apart from trying to keep it all together after being faced with her blasts from the past all at once, she also has to come to terms with her unresolved feelings about one of her old flames on top of accepting that her daughter is all grown up and ready to leave her. It’s a lot.

The younger cast is talented and sprightly and has great chemistry but the storyline involving the older characters is more compelling and great fun to watch.

The characters all embark on a journey of self-discovery and show that you are never too old to start again or get second chances.

The musical proves that ABBA’s music is eternal and can still get people up on their feet and dancing (make sure you stay till the end).

Mamma Mia!

Where: Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Avenue

When: Till Nov 5. Tuesdays to Fridays, 8pm; Saturdays, 2 and 8pm; Sundays, 1 and 6.30pm

Admission: $68 to $203 via Sistic (go to www.sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555) and Marina Bay Sands (go to www.marinabaysands.com or call 6688-8826)