Tickets to Mayday's January shows start selling July 18

Mayday will be performing at National Stadium on Jan 11 and 12.

Rock band Mayday will be putting up two shows at National Stadium in January as part of their 25th anniversary tour.

The Singapore stop of their #5525 tour will showcase props such as Cat Planet Giant Flying Ball and Mayday Express Bus, which will make their rounds in the stadium to allow fans to view them from up close.

An LED sphere, called the Heavenly Time Machine, will grace the stage and its visual impact complemented by five "dancing balls".

The setlist will include iconic tracks from their debut album right up to their latest.

Mayday have produced nine albums, three concert films, two documentaries, 12 themed concert tours and 525 large-scale concerts.

Tickets to the Jan 11 and 12 shows will go on sale from July 18.

Priced between $168 and $368, the tickets will be offered to Mastercard card holders in a pre-sale from 10am on July 15 to 9am on July 17.

The pre-sale will then be extended to Singtel customers from 10am to 11.59pm on July 17.

mayday #5525 live tour in singapore

When: Jan 11 and 12, 2025, 7pm

Where: National Stadium

Tickets: $368 | $328 | $288 | $268 | $248 | $198 | $168 (excluding booking fee)

URL: ticketmaster.sg | piceless.com/music | singtel.com/mayday25