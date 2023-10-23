Tony-winning Broadway musical Hamilton to be staged in Singapore from April 19, 2024

The musical Hamilton covers the life of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and his involvement in the American Revolution.

Critically acclaimed Broadway musical Hamilton will make its Singapore debut in April 2024.

The award-winning production will start its limited run at Sands Theatre in Marina Bay Sands from April 19, 2024.

Tickets go on sale from Nov 14 and a waitlist to be among the first in line for tickets will open on Monday at 10am on baseasia.com/HamiltonSG.

Singapore is among Hamilton’s stops in Asia, following its staging in Manila in September 2023 and Abu Dhabi in January 2024.

The biographical musical has been performed on Broadway and the West End, as well as countries such as Australia and Germany.

Created by American songwriter-actor Lin-Manuel Miranda, it covers the life of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and his involvement in the American Revolution up to his death in 1804. It is noted for its score, which draws heavily from hip-hop, jazz and R&B, together with traditional show tunes. Some of its well-known songs are My Shot, The Room Where It Happens and You’ll Be Back.

The musical Hamilton is noted for a score which draws heavily from hip-hop, jazz and R&B, together with traditional show tunes. PHOTO: HAMILTON INTERNATIONAL TOUR

Hamilton premiered in 2015 off-Broadway. In 2017, it started its first North American tour and also made its West End debut.

Apart from Miranda – who created the soundtracks for the animated Disney films Moana (2016) and Encanto (2021) – and starred as Alexander Hamilton in the original off-Broadway production, the show cast American actor Jonathan Groff (Frozen, 2013; Mindhunter, 2017 to 2019) as King George III in its Broadway run.

Australian actor Jason Arrow (centre, in brown coat) played the role of American founding father Alexander Hamilton in the Australian tour of Hamilton, which ran from 2021 to April 2023. PHOTO: DANIEL BOUD At the 2016 Tony Awards, Hamilton received a record 16 nominations and won 11 awards, including the Best Musical prize. This makes it the second most-decorated musical for a single production in Tony history, just behind The Producers’ 12 awards in 2001.

It also clinched the 2016 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album, as well as the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.