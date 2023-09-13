 Wang Leehom’s controversial comments at concert draws reaction from ex-wife Lee Jinglei, Latest Music News - The New Paper
Music

Wang Leehom’s controversial comments at concert draws reaction from ex-wife Lee Jinglei

Wang Leehom’s controversial comments at concert draws reaction from ex-wife Lee Jinglei
Wang Leehom at his concert in Taipei on Sept 10, 2023.PHOTO: KWAN'S INTERNATIONAL/FACEBOOK
Wang Leehom’s controversial comments at concert draws reaction from ex-wife Lee Jinglei
Wang Leehom’s ex-wife Lee Jinglei responded with a post in Chinese on Instagram Stories on Tuesday afternoon.PHOTO: JL.LEILEI/INSTAGRAM
Lim Ruey Yan
Sep 13, 2023 05:10 pm

TAIPEI – Wang Leehom’s ex-wife Lee Jinglei has broken her silence on social media three days after the Mandopop star made a controversial claim at his concert in Taipei last Saturday.

Wang, 47, joked about himself during the One Leehom Wang show at the Taipei Arena while touching briefly on his acrimonious divorce battle with Lee, 37.

The former couple were previously engaged in a war of words on social media after news of their split broke in December 2021, with Lee accusing the Taiwanese-American singer of multiple infidelities in a bombshell expose.

They have three children aged five to nine.

Wang told his fans at the concert: “As for what happened recently, you know more about it than I do. Even I know what I have done only by reading the news.

“In fact, the truth is not that juicy. Okay, okay, I know, the truth is not important, but eyeballs are the most important, right?”

Lionel Tan in action against Chinese Taipei. He scored Singapore’s second goal in the international football friendly.
Singapore Football

No need to panic as Lions resume winning ways

Related Stories

Singer Jay Chou invites superstar Jackie Chan as his special guest at China concert

Singer Wang Leehom kneels and thanks his fans at Taipei concert

Taiwanese singer Selina Jen’s newborn stayed in incubator for a few days due to fluid in his lungs

Lee responded with a post in Chinese on Instagram Stories on Tuesday afternoon: “When art is no longer pure, it becomes a weapon to hurt others; when influence becomes a way to call for the executioner, pure art will turn into ashes.

“If you truly love art, let it be pure and find your own tranquility in art. Stop disturbing the moral order of society in the name of art.”

She added the hashtags #Withgreatpowercomesgreat responsibility and #Socialresponsibilityalwayscomesbeforeart.

Lee Jinglei responded with a post in Chinese on Instagram Stories on Tuesday afternoon. PHOTOS: LEE JINGLEI/INSTAGRAM
 

While Lee did not mention anyone by name, the timing of the post has drawn speculation that it was aimed at Wang’s on-stage remarks, which also drew the ire of Taiwanese television host Pauline Lan and veteran singer Jenny Tseng.

Lan, 57, urged Wang to stop talking nonsense and concentrate on his singing, while Tseng, 70, asked on Facebook if Wang has gone crazy or taken the wrong medicine.

The concert organiser, Kwan’s International, clarified in a statement on Tuesday that Wang was making fun of himself and lamenting the circulation of unfounded rumours during his divorce saga.

It said Wang realised that his words might have been misunderstood, as he clarified on Sunday that “eyeballs do not equate to truth”.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

taiwanCelebritiesMusicCONCERTSsocial media