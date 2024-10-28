The Wynners’ Kenny Bee, 71, falls twice at Guangzhou concert

Kenny Bee was singing and dancing when he slipped and fell onstage, possibly due to the ground being made slippery by the dry ice.

Hong Kong singer Kenny Bee of pop band The Wynners assured fans that he was fine after taking a tumble twice at the band’s farewell concert on Oct 26.

The iconic band – comprising lead vocalists Bee, 71, and Alan Tam, 74; guitarist Bennett Pang, 75; drummer Anthony Chan, 73; and bassist Danny Yip, 74 – were performing at the final stop of The Wynners: Farewell With Love Live in Guangzhou, China.

In videos which went viral on Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu, Bee was singing and dancing to the music when he slipped and fell onstage, possibly due to the ground being made slippery by the dry ice.

Tam and Chan rushed forward to help Bee up, but Bee and Chan were then tripped up by Yip, who was coming forward to help, but slipped himself.

Bee sat on the stage briefly to catch his breath after falling for a second time, before he and Chan stood up by themselves.

Several fans expressed their concern for Bee, Chan and Yip as the singers are in their 70s.

Bee took to Chinese social media platform Weibo on Oct 27 to reassure his fans.

“I am okay, we are okay, The Wynners are always okay,” he wrote in Chinese, attaching a video of another view of the whole incident edited by his daughter Blythe.

Formed in 1973, The Wynners are known for songs such as Wynners’ Rhapsody, Sha-La-La-La-La, By His Side, Let’s Have Fun and Not In A Thousand Years.

After the group members went their separate ways in 1978, they have committed to reuniting with fans every five years.

The band kicked off their farewell concert tour in Hong Kong in August 2023, with stops in places such as Macau, Singapore, Malaysia and the United States.