Cyclist dies in Tampines accident; trailer truck driver arrested

The prime mover driver was arrested for "driving without reasonable considerations to other road users, causing death", said police.

A 64-year-old cyclist died after an accident involving a trailer truck in Tampines on the morning of Jan 3.

Several police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) vehicles were seen at the accident site, according to a report by Chinese-language daily Shin Min Daily News.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the police and SCDF said they were alerted to the accident at the junction of Tampines Avenue 2 and Tampines Street 11 at around 9.30am.

The cyclist was unconscious when she was taken to hospital, where she subsequently died, said the police.

A 44-year-old trailer truck driver was arrested for “driving without reasonable considerations to other road users, causing death”, the police added.

A group of around 10 family members and friends of the victim, including her daughter, were seen at the morgue on the morning of Jan 4, reported Shin Min.

Police investigations are ongoing.