Britney Spears shares photos of her wedding to Sam Asghari

Britney Spears posted on social media several photos of her big day at her Thousand Oaks home in Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES - American pop princess Britney Spears and her husband Sam Asghari have given fans a peek into their wedding held on Thursday evening (June 9).

On Saturday, Spears posted on social media several photos and videos of her big day at her Thousand Oaks home in Los Angeles.

The 40-year-old singer wrote: "I was so nervous all morning but then at 2pm it really hit me. We're getting married! I had a panic attack and then got it together."

She called the ceremony a dream and captioned one of the videos: "Fairy tales are real."

The video, which was set to the song Can't Help Falling In Love, showed Spears travelling to the wedding venue in a horse carriage decorated with pink roses.

She and Asghari, 28, then said their vows in front of a large flower wall and in a large tent covered in pink drapery before they walked down the aisle while their guests cheered and clapped.

Later at night, the couple left in a flower-bedecked car with the words "Just married" hanging from the bumper, while guests held sparklers to send them off.

Spears, known for songs such as ...Baby One More Time (1999) and Oops!... I Did It Again (2000), also posted several photos of herself with some of her wedding guests.

They included fashion designer Donatella Versace, who designed her wedding dress, socialite Paris Hilton, pop star Madonna, singer Selena Gomez and actress Drew Barrymore.

In a throwback to the MTV Video Music Awards in 2003, when Spears kissed Madonna in a headline-grabbing moment, the duo recreated the scene at the wedding reception.

Asghari, an Iran-born actor and fitness trainer, also posted the video on social media, as well as solo photos, including one of himself with the wedding veil.

He wrote: "Don't ever watch Runaway Bride before your wedding. That movie will give you anxiety", in reference to the 1999 romantic comedy starring Julia Roberts and Richard Gere.

The wedding had earlier been in the news after Spears' ex-husband Jason Alexander, to whom she was married for 55 hours in 2004, gatecrashed the occasion.

Spears was also previously married between 2004 and 2007 to singer Kevin Federline, with whom she has two teen sons, Sean and Jayden. They were not present at the wedding.