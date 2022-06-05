 Singer Harry Styles says yes to fan's invite to be her prom date, Latest Star Style News - The New Paper
Singer Harry Styles says yes to fan's invite to be her prom date

Harry Styles will be taking Scottish teen Anna Carty to the prom next week.PHOTO: REUTERS
Suzanne Sng
Jun 05, 2022 05:15 pm

GLASGOW - Harry Styles is making a fan's dream come true. The British singer is taking her to the prom next week.

Scottish teen Anna Carty contacted her local radio station a few weeks ago, saying she needed a date for her prom, which is just two days before Styles' June 11 show in Glasgow.

The 28-year-old, who is dating actress-director Olivia Wilde, 38, is set to kick off the European leg of his Love On Tour concert series, which was delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

He recently released his third solo album, Harry's Room, in May, which has topped the charts.

The singer-turned-actor is also set to appear in two movies later this year: My Policeman, with actress Emma Corrin, and Don't Worry Darling, directed by Wilde.

The fan's prom invitation was relayed to the former One Direction boy band member, who then responded with a recorded message to British radio station Capital FM's presenter Katy J.

"Anna, how's it going? It's Harry Styles here. Hello," he said in the recording. "Look, Katy J passed on your invite to the prom and I'm sure it'll be a good Scottish party. I would love to be there, so just send me the details and I'll see what I can do."

The fan, who was on the line while the clip was being played, burst into tears and squealed with excitement.

When asked if she was aiming high by asking the As It Was singer to be her date, she said: "No one else will do. Harry Styles or nothing."

